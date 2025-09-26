2004 Research Papers
March 10, 2004 – Orb Video :: Real Player : Broadband Resolution Streaming Media Video File (1.1M)
March 10, 2004 – Orb Video :: Windows Media Player : Low Resolution Streaming Media Video File (390k)
March 10, 2004 – Orb Video :: Real Player : Low Resolution Streaming Media Video File (360k)
Feynman argued that to truly simulate the natural world, we need quantum devices, not classical ones, involving superposition, entanglement, and discretization and information encoding.
Once again I am very grateful for your generosity. Soli Deo gloria!!!!!!!