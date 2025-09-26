Carnicom Institute Substack

Carnicom Institute Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
suman suhag's avatar
suman suhag
Sep 28

Feynman argued that to truly simulate the natural world, we need quantum devices, not classical ones, involving superposition, entanglement, and discretization and information encoding.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Dr. J. S. NaDoli's avatar
Dr. J. S. NaDoli
Sep 26

Once again I am very grateful for your generosity. Soli Deo gloria!!!!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Carnicom Institute
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture