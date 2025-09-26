2005 Research Papers - Carnicom InstituteCarnicom InstituteSep 26, 20251727Share2005 Research PapersAIRBORNE FIBERS AGAIN, AND AGAIN – AND AGAINAIR FORCE SPOKESMAN IS “MASTER INTELLIGENCE OFFICER”POTASSIUM QUESTIONS INTENSIFYION STATUS REPORTLABORATORY SERVICES TERMINATEDIONS AND HUMIDITYPOTASSIUM INTERFERENCE IS EXPECTEDELF 2005 : POSITIVE IDENTIFICATIONTHE SALTS OF OUR SOILSCONDUCTIVITY: The Air, The Water, and The LandCALCIUM AND POTASSIUMGERMAN TRANSLATION OF DOCUMENTARY1727Share
Thanks for the post Clifford
I have been mounting single chemweb fibers for the past few days. They're in the power lines, yard, garden etc. I have videos off them both outside in the yard and on the slide.
From a single fiber. Smaller fibers are growing from the main fiber under the slide cover. These offshoot fibers are making formations with 90 degree edges and are perfectly straight. The sample material has a high degree of microbial activity at high magnification.
I was recording it last night. Slide mounting the single fibers is difficult as they are hard to see to catch between the slide cover and slide..
It is definitely CDB in the web-like micro threads. I have found patents for encapsulating microbes in a cross polymer matrix for aerosols dispersion.
I could be wrong, but it seems highly applicable to what we are looking at.
The microbe seems to be designed for long term stealth programable capabilities.
I will start posting again soon.
I had a nice summer sabbatical.
Cheers
https://open.substack.com/pub/neomicroscopy/p/morgellons-patent-from-1980-means?r=1yb1yj&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
I am grateful for this valuable resource. Soli Deo gloria!!!!!!!