2006-2007 Research Papers

2007 Research Papers
MORGELLONS: AIRBORNE, SKIN & BLOOD – A MATCH
BLOOD TESTING: LASERS, MORGELLONS & FUNGUS(?)
MORGELLONS: MORPHOLOGY CONFIRMED
Aerosol Asymmetry: Core Tracks & Pulse Observations
Global Warming Model
Global Warming Model [Part II]

2006 Research Papers
MORGELLONS: FIRST OBSERVATIONS
PHOENIX PROTEST APRIL 29, 2006 SATURDAY : 11:00AM – 4:00PM
LOS ANGELES PROTEST MARCH 23, 2006 THURSDAY – 9:00 AM
CORRESPONDENCE SENT TO MAHATMA GHANDI UNIVERSITY
Hello Clifford. In one of your segments posted the other day (Aerosol Anomalies) https://substack.com/redirect/d0eed0c7-2040-48bf-9929-9be8c69a14cc?j=eyJ1IjoiMTd0MXo1In0.H8f9zGKzZBOx8OBOOM9u92kqvXoRByc84Q_k_DT_BFc
You brought to our attention the spraying by alien-type aircraft. On October 26, 2023, we were suddenly being sprayed with three outrageous lines of chem trails here "down under", but it was being "watched" by a tic tac shaped craft. To the naked eye it was a shiny star in the morning sky, but with binoculars it was clearly an aluminium-coloured "tic tac", reflecting nicely against the blue sky that morning.
For some reason I felt it was concerned about what was being done. Conversely, it may have been checking to see that operations were being conducted correctly. Maybe.
I noticed the craft was perfectly still but occasionally its nose (I presume) would move sideways to the left or right as if to make special observations or readings....
High in our sky, my guess about 30,000 feet, it disappeared after 10 minutes. It was watching the spraying occurring to our East by regular aircraft. Anyone else seen this?