2014 - 2015 - Carnicom Institute Research Papers
Carnicom Institute
Dec 31, 2015

2015 Research Papers
Tertiary Rainwater Analysis : Questions of Toxicity
Secondary Rainwater Analysis : Organics & Inorganics
Preliminary Rainwater Analysis : Aluminum Concentration
Signs of Hacking
CDB Lipids : An Introductory Analysis
CI FEBRUARY 2015 NEWSLETTER
A GEOENGINEERING & CLIMATE MODEL
A GEOENGINEERING & CLIMATE CHANGE MODEL (Link, Videos, & Tutorials)

2014 Research Papers
CI Collaborates with NHF
Statement of Intent and Planning
CDB: Growth Progressions
Cross-Domain Bacteria Isolation
Biofilm, CDB and Vitamin C
Alfred Stites Joins the Institute – Creating "History of the Written Word"
Growth Inhibition Achieved
DNA Isolated
The New Biology
The most important pressing Research exposing the nefarious Institutional Agenda will not be heard or seen by the Masses unless those of us who have become aware of this heavily censored Nobel deserving Research share it with an unwavering tenacious effort.
Thanks to Clifford. I have very few peers if any to talk to about this.
I am stacking what i can onto Clifford's work. Yet have no one to talk shop with.
I think I may feel how Clifford did researching this alone. It's a wild feeling and a lot of shaking my head.
I made the same Gas Chromatograph he used 500% more accurate in 6 weeks after the purchase.
I haven't read half of all the Carnicom lab journals yet. But I am learning the methodologies and perspectives as I can.
My 1st cultures produced prolific fibers in 5 days. I haven't covered all of the Carnicom culture techniques yet but will.
I made millions in fundamental research isolating CBD-A and CBD from the cannabis plant.
I have made nothing but knowledge isolating the CDB microbe.
I don't regret doing either isolations.
Ooooh baby baby, It's a wild world
Now I have to read this whole post through and through
I feel his work will earn Clifford an indulgence into heaven
Look at the bioreactor vesicles forming RBCs in post below
https://open.substack.com/pub/neomicroscopy/p/scientific-breakthrough-cdb-isolate?r=1yb1yj&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false
https://open.substack.com/pub/neomicroscopy/p/cdbenvironmentalmorgellons-fibers?r=1yb1yj&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false
https://open.substack.com/pub/neomicroscopy/p/cdbenvironmentalmorgellons-fiber?r=1yb1yj&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false