Apologetic Yankee
May 4

The most important pressing Research exposing the nefarious Institutional Agenda will not be heard or seen by the Masses unless those of us who have become aware of this heavily censored Nobel deserving Research share it with an unwavering tenacious effort.

Neo
May 4Edited

Thanks to Clifford. I have very few peers if any to talk to about this.

I am stacking what i can onto Clifford's work. Yet have no one to talk shop with.

I think I may feel how Clifford did researching this alone. It's a wild feeling and a lot of shaking my head.

I made the same Gas Chromatograph he used 500% more accurate in 6 weeks after the purchase.

I haven't read half of all the Carnicom lab journals yet. But I am learning the methodologies and perspectives as I can.

My 1st cultures produced prolific fibers in 5 days. I haven't covered all of the Carnicom culture techniques yet but will.

I made millions in fundamental research isolating CBD-A and CBD from the cannabis plant.

I have made nothing but knowledge isolating the CDB microbe.

I don't regret doing either isolations.

Ooooh baby baby, It's a wild world

Now I have to read this whole post through and through

I feel his work will earn Clifford an indulgence into heaven

Look at the bioreactor vesicles forming RBCs in post below

https://open.substack.com/pub/neomicroscopy/p/scientific-breakthrough-cdb-isolate?r=1yb1yj&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

https://open.substack.com/pub/neomicroscopy/p/cdbenvironmentalmorgellons-fibers?r=1yb1yj&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

https://open.substack.com/pub/neomicroscopy/p/cdbenvironmentalmorgellons-fiber?r=1yb1yj&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

