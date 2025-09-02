Carnicom Institute Substack

Carnicom Institute Substack

Neo
Hello Clifford

i put a wireless phone charger in the incubation chamber and had fiber growth in 5 days after inoculation in nutrient agars and Tryptic Soy Agars both modified and non modified. The modified TSA gave fast culture times but also seemed to encourage polymerization after fiber growth in incubator, then plates were put in desiccation chamber for abiotic stress observations. The whole plate of agar turned into a hard polymer disc.

I have been researching Shewanella oneidensis MR-1 and cable bacteria.

Shewanella oneidensis MR-1 also is capable of producing mGO or microbial reduced graphene oxide and it is an exoelectrogen.

I have a collection of CDB ELM hexagons that grow in skin and the environment I am going to put into some experiments when the cold weather arrives here.

Thanks for posting! I had to take a break.

I only have your lead and my intuition to follow

Much respect from myself and many others

The mechanisms discussed below involve electron uptake from a solid electrode, not the conversion of ambient electromagnetic energy into usable metabolic energy.

Electroactive Bacteria

Electroactive bacteria, also known as exoelectrogens, are microorganisms capable of transferring electrons extracellularly across their cell envelope to or from electron acceptors such as electrodes, oxide minerals, or other bacteria.

These bacteria are primarily prokaryotes, including members of the domains Bacteria and Archaea, but recent discoveries have also identified electroactive capabilities in some eukaryotes, including fungi and microalgae.

They are found in diverse natural environments, including soil, water, sediment, extreme habitats like thermal vents and varnish rock, and even within the human gut.

The ability to perform extracellular electron transfer (EET) allows them to generate electrical current, a process central to applications in microbial fuel cells (MFCs) and other bioelectrochemical systems (BESs).

Exoelectrogens typically function under anaerobic or microaerobic conditions, oxidizing organic matter and transferring the resulting electrons to an anode, which then flow through an external circuit to a cathode where they react with protons and oxygen.

This process enables the conversion of organic waste into renewable bioelectricity, positioning MFCs as a green technology for wastewater treatment and energy recovery.

The first documented observation of electricity generation by a microorganism dates back to 1911, when Professor M.C. Potter observed a voltage from a yeast and bacterial suspension in a glucose medium.

Since then, key model organisms like Shewanella oneidensis MR-1 and Geobacter sulfurreducens have been identified and studied extensively.

These bacteria utilize various mechanisms for EET, including direct contact via outer membrane cytochromes (e.g., MtrC, OmcA), soluble electron shuttles like flavins and riboflavin, conductive biofilms, and electrically conductive pili (nanowires).

While Gram-negative bacteria have historically been the focus of research due to their more accessible outer membranes, recent studies have revealed that certain Gram-positive bacteria, such as Staphylococcus aureus, Enterococcus faecalis, and Streptococcus agalactiae, also exhibit significant electrogenic capabilities, challenging the previous assumption that their thick, non-conductive cell walls severely limit electron transfer.

This discovery opens new avenues for applications in implantable bio-batteries and biosensing platforms for monitoring human gastrointestinal health.

The diversity of electroactive microorganisms extends to extremophiles, including hyperthermophilic archaea, demonstrating their adaptability across a wide range of environmental conditions.

The study of these microorganisms requires an interdisciplinary approach, integrating microbial ecology, bioinformatics, and advanced sequencing techniques to understand their complex interactions within electromicrobiomes—multispecies biofilms that form on electrodes and facilitate electrical communication and syntrophic relationships.

Wolf-Steppen's avatar
Wolf-Steppen
Sep 2

"...(A)chievement..."?? Infesting us with this without our explicit informed consent and against our wills, against the will of all humanity?? This transhumanism is completely evil, wouldn't you agree?? It's not an advancement except for Satanism, for destroying the planet, and destroying humankind, as well as the other genus' and species!! Only the borg, both human and other animals, survive?? Resistance is NOT futile!! We can't accept any of this as a forgone conclusion!! Are you being "borged", Clifford??

