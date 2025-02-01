Additional 2023 Research Papers
NIR Analysis Of Health Findings: Blood Clot Signatures Matched – Dr Ana Mihalcea and Clifford Carnicom
Blood Clot Analysis – Solubility Testing – Part 3 of 3 – Dr. Ana Mihalcea With Clifford Carnicom
Blood Clot Analysis From Living And Deceased Individuals w/ NIR – Part 2 of 3 – Ana Mihalcea, MD, PhD and Clifford Carnicom
Blood Clot Analysis: Polymerized Protein – Part 1 of 3 – Ana Mihalcea, MD, PhD and Clifford Carnicom
Prospective Difference Between C19 Vaccinated and Unvaccinated Blood – Ana Mihalcea, MD, PhD and Clifford Carnicom
Blood Conductivity & Human Power Loss- Ana Mihalcea, MD, PhD and Clifford Carnicom
Cross Domain Bacteria (CDB) NIR Fingerprint Match Found In Human Blood – Ana Mihalcea, MD, PhD In Conjunction with Clifford Carnicom
Analysis Of Cross Domain Bacteria (CDB) – Ana Mihalcea, MD, PhD In Conjunction With Clifford Carnicom
Replication of Electrical Transformation of Blood – Ana Mihalcea, MD, PhD in Conjunction with Clifford Carnicom
Evidence Of Impaired Electrical Blood Conductivity : Dr. Ana Mihalcea, MD, PhD with Carnicom Institute
Carnicom Institute : Panel Discussion – Establishing Context for the “Covid” Era
Blood Comparisons : Dr. Ana Mihalcea MD, PhD with Carnicom Institute
Blood Research : Dr Ana Mihalcea MD, PhD with Carnicom Institute
Altered Blood Research – Interview of Clifford Carnicom by Harry Blazer
If Carnicom Institute research or papers are not available as anticipated or appropriate, there is another poor option available. It is no substitute and any interpretation will be both complex and difficult. This will be the original (mostly handwritten) laboratory notes (admittedly for CI purposes only) located at:
https://carnicominstitute.org/carnicom-institute-laboratory-notebooks/
for the time period in question. If nothing else, they may reveal the general subject matter and issues under examination in the research papers (in this case collaborative) as they were created.
I have to agree with the above statements. I am so disappointed with Dr. Mihalcea, as she has lost much credibility within the last year or so. I no longer have the respect for her work as I once did. She lacks ethics and not suitable enough to be working side by side with Clifford Carnicorm. My hope is that a credible doctor can step in and take her place, but with the same integrity that Clifford has demonstrated for soo many years. It is a Huge bummer for those who suffer with this.