Carnicom Institute Substack

Carnicom Institute Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
matt. j.a.o.b's avatar
matt. j.a.o.b
Jun 20

Hello Elana and Clifford,

While its sad that today there is a need for such a statement to be made, its very understandable.

I wish you both a long and fruitful life going forward from here and look forward to your book.

Kind Wishes,

Matt.

Reply
Share
SovereignSouls's avatar
SovereignSouls
Jun 20

Dear Clifford and Elana,

Your affidavits are received, read and witnessed. Thank you for your sacred work of protecting and helping restore humans to their full glory.

Holding you in the highest Light and Power.

We will succeed 💎

Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Carnicom Institute · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture