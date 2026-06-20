Affidavit

I, Clifford E Carnicom, attest to the following:

1. I am actively engaged in a book project with writer Elana Freeland that will extend the public awareness of the Carnicom Institute (CI) and its history.

2. I am actively engaged in a project to transfer a significant body of CI research (post January 2024 research notes) to charity. This project already has years in the making, and years ahead are planned for its fulfillment.

3. I am 73 years of age and am in generally good health, despite the complex history and impact of synthetic biology upon my own life for three decades. These impacts have never, in any consequential manner, affected my general state of mental health and fervor for life.

4. I have conducted research on the geoengineering and bioengineering issues for close to three decades on behalf of the public interest and welfare. I will continue to do so as the means and occasion permits. The work, by its nature, is controversial to some.

5. The projects outlined above are generally long term projects, and I intend to continue to apply myself to them in a long term sense as well.

6. I have no predisposition to prematurely terminate my life in any fashion, and those that know me well are able to confirm, without hesitation, this declaration. Representative parties to this truth will also attest to this fact should the need or question arise. If required or appropriate, these same parties will, by their own volition, make themselves known as an adjunct to this document.

7. Commitment to the public welfare and benefit has been my primary motive for forming the Carnicom Institute, and it shall remain so.

8. There is no doubt or ambiguity in the statements above.

Clifford E Carnicom

Jun 09 2026

Born Clifford Bruce Stewart

Jan 19 1953

Signature parties and dates:

To be made publicly available if circumstances dictate.

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Affidavit

I, Elana Freeland, attest to the following:

1. I am the author of five books regarding the relationship between geoengineering and synthetic biology as per geowarfare and the public-private partnership between government and the medical / pharmaceutical / petrochemical industry. I have extensively included much of the research done by independent scientist Clifford Carnicom, due in large part to the fact that he is almost the only scientist who has been single-mindedly pursuing the truth about what agendas really lie behind “climate change” and “global warming” cover stories.

2. I am now actively engaged in a book project with independent scientist Clifford Carnicom that will extend public awareness of the Carnicom Institute (CI) and its history, particularly as revealed in his three decades of deep research into how synthetic biology and bioengineering are being used against the natural environment and Homo sapiens human blood.

3. I have no predisposition to prematurely terminate my life in any fashion, and those who know me well are able to confirm, without hesitation, this declaration. Representative parties to this truth will attest to this fact, should the question arise. If required or appropriate, these same parties will, by their own volition, make themselves known as an adjunct to this document.

4. I am 79 years of age and am in excellent health, given that I have made it a point to eat as non-GMO and as organic as possible since I was 21. To my knowledge, I have no hospital records and have taken care of my own physical and mental health all these years. I am not vaccinated.

There is no doubt or ambiguity in the statements.

ELANA FREELAND

June 19, 2026