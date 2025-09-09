Carnicom Institute Substack

The BarefootHealer
Sep 9

Now we are getting there.😉 Good to see you back. 🤗

GD
Sep 9

All these files can be found here: https://telestai.substack.com/p/the-electrome-3-parts-series

(Telestai Nexus Substack).

See “Bioelectricity”…

If we imagine a world where genetics is a hoax and DNA doesn’t carry genetic information, bioelectricity takes center stage. Cells talk to each other using voltage gradients—tiny electric charges across their membranes, created by ions moving through channels.

Machine learning and AI could analyze these bioelectric patterns, spotting how voltages and magnetic fields work together.

AI might design external commands—like electric fields or drugs—to change cell behavior, morphing their “intelligence” to heal faster or grow new tissues.

For example, AI has helped create xenobots, tiny living robots from frog cells, by predicting how bioelectric signals make them move, showing we can control cells externally.

The electrome [in link above] emerges as the central regulatory system, governing biological existence through bioelectric signals and supplanting all functions once attributed to genetics.

Defining the Electrome

The electrome comprises the complete network of bioelectric signals generated by ion movements across cellular membranes.

The electrome becomes the executor of morphic resonance, dictating biological outcomes through a bioelectric system of oversight rather than genetic fiction.

Ion Channels and Pumps: Voltage-gated sodium channels (VGSCs) and potassium channels regulate ion flow across membranes, creating electrical potentials that dictate

cellular responses.

Bioelectric GRADIENTS: Voltage disparities across tissues, often spanning tens of millivolts, act as directional cues for cellular processes like migration and differentiation.

These gradients are dynamic and can be experimentally altered—using ion channel blockers or electric fields—to impose specific configurations (JEB - Bioelectric Gradients).

Long-Range Electric Fields: Beyond local cellular interactions, electric fields extend

across entire organs or systems, such as the brain or heart, coordinating large-scale

activity. Their susceptibility to external modulation aligns with Sheldrake’s notion of non-

local field effects, suggesting a broader regulatory reach (Frontiers - Bioelectric Fields).

Together, these mechanisms establish the electrome as a sophisticated apparatus of control,

replacing the DNA hoax with a bioelectric system that channels morphic resonance to dictate biological organization.

this paper is on this link: https://telestai.substack.com/p/the-electrome-3-parts-series.

Item 3 in the paper above is in regards to the Cov-v=a=x (synthetic blood networks enable brain-wide signal delivery.)

Item 5 your wireless area body network (WBAN) route 5G signals to ion channels. With 6G’s ultra-low latency and

neural interfacing, WBANs target specific brain regions via smart devices amplifying signals.

6G’s speed and WBANs’ coordination plausibly enable neural control or damage—seizures, strokes—as they predict.

Item 6 Levin’s VOLTAGE GRADIENTS (20–50 mV/mm) guide cellular behavior—offering a realistic basis for 5G effects. With 6G’s terahertz neuromodulation, these gradients target neural channels forcing hyperactivity or suppression.

6G rewires neural circuits—say, speeding synaptic firing (10 Hz to 15 Hz).

Item 7 The v=a=x shots contained Cross-Domain Bacteria (CDB) and Mihalcea’s nanostructures suggest synthetic

biology enhances EMW-channel interactions. With 6G, CDBs laced with graphene generate fields (10–50 V/m), targeting neural Ca²⁺ channels

in the cortex, sparking inflammation (cytokines up 20%)—or endothelial Na⁺ channels, boosting clotting (fibrin up 15%).

Realism: Synthetic entities and 6G’s intensity support neural overload.

Item 8 Carnicom’s aerosols embed graphene in lungs, hitting Na⁺ channels.

Realism: Widespread exposure ensures neural channel accessibility.

Item 10 Military-industrial ties (e.g., Raytheon) and 6G’s neuromodulation offer a realistic framework for scaled channel control.

Biosensors refine 6G’s neural pulses, hitting Na⁺ channels (firing up 20 Hz) or K⁺ channels (latency up 5 ms).

Their advanced tech and intent realistically enable widespread neural damage—heart attacks, mental chaos—as they assert.

Realism: 6G’s sophistication and their agendas support large-scale neural effects.

