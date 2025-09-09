Back to the Future

(a different version...)

Clifford E Carnicom

Sep 08 2025

One Photo:

Electromagnetically Created Blood Clot

In the interest of decentralized knowledge, the following statements will be made:

The paper titled "The Source of Blood Coagulation: Cross Domain Bacteria (CDB)" (Sep 02 2023) remains valid. A source of electromagnetic energy can accelerate the process. One photograph is provided for reference. Other means and methods may exist.



My apologies for any interpretations of cryptic intent, however, what needs to be said has been said.

Please copy and save this post. Thank you.

Sincerely,

Clifford E Carnicom

Sep 08 2025

born Clifford Bruce Stewart

Jan 19 1953