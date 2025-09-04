NOTE: THIS PAPER SERIES WAS WRITTEN DURING SEP-OCT 2022. IT IS BEING COPIED TO SUBSTACK BECAUSE OF ITS DIRECT RELEVANCE TO THE RECENT PAPER TITLED “A DISCOVERY” (SEP 2025)

(Carnicom Institute primary research library is at carnicominstitute.org)

Blood Alterations : A Six Part Series

Coagulation - Means & Methods - Transformation

Foreign Protein Analysis - Sources of Current - Implications & Consequences

Blood Alterations I : Coagulation

Blood coagulation phenomena appear to be evident in the human species....

Blood Alterations II : Means & Methods

A series of means and methods have been developed to examine the state of human blood samples...

Blood Alterations III : Transformation

The application of a low magnitude electrical current can or will transform a blood sample to the point that it is no longer recognizable...

Blood Alterations IV : Foreign Protein Analysis

This paper will describe the chemical nature of protein(s) that have been identified within the blood...

Blood Alterations V : Sources of Current

What are feasible sources of current that might be available to transform the blood?...

Blood Alterations VI : Implications & Consequences

I will introduce two phrases here at the onset, the first is that of a “kill switch”. This first is well known and the second phrase comes to mind as a slightly gentler option, and that is one of “selective decimation”...

Series Authored Aug - Oct, 2022

by Clifford E Carnicom

Carnicom Institute