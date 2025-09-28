Carnicom Institute Substack

Neo
Sep 28

Thank You Professor C

The BarefootHealer
Sep 28

I ask respectfully, Clifford, how are you controlling for light? And water?

You are leading health/humanity where it MAY go from an investigative aspect, Life will always try to adapt- TO SURVIVE. So respectfully, how are you controlling for these?

Don't need to respond here , email-

and its not meant antagonistically- just trying to be clear on the parameters. When the foundations for health are not there, the body will "make do" with what it has- because the "energy" needed to adapt is primarily light/water-based (spectrum specific). So what if you havent controlled for light, water, magnetism- then......?! Utmost respect. lets get the ducks in a row....Becuase what I am seeing- is compensation. Is adaption to stressor. I know what synthetic biology looks like. its different. what needs to be understood is what "nature" looks like at a cell level in a tech lens? and what "new nature" looks like. I am trying to find out what new "vis naturae" looks like.

Light changes everything. why wouldn't it be changing this?

#challenge&grow #respectfuldialoge #itsathing

