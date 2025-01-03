Contemporary Interviews 2024 - 2025

Carnicom Institute

Jan 03 2025

Edit Jan 13 2025

The following interviews with or concerning the Carnicom Institute are available; the presentations are by the National ARM and with Solari. Tremendous gratitude is given to Jeanne Traduction for making the French translation of the Solari.com interview available. Gratitude is also expressed to Solari.com for making the original English version of the interview public.

It is unlikely that any contemporary Carnicom Institute work will be available on YouTube in the United States; CI ceased support of that platform many years ago due to video removal and censorship. A similar relationship exists with Google, Facebook and TikTok.

Interview of David Meiswinkle, Esq. President of the National ARM:

Are We All Contaminated?

Interview of Clifford E Carnicom by solari.com

(Original English Version - Public Access):

Global Bioengineering: A History of Blood Clotting with Clifford Carnicom

Interview of Clifford E Carnicom by solari.com (Translated to French):

[

]