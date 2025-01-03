Contemporary Interviews 2024 - 2025
Jan 03 2025
Edit Jan 13 2025
The following interviews with or concerning the Carnicom Institute are available; the presentations are by the National ARM and with Solari. Tremendous gratitude is given to Jeanne Traduction for making the French translation of the Solari.com interview available. Gratitude is also expressed to Solari.com for making the original English version of the interview public.
It is unlikely that any contemporary Carnicom Institute work will be available on YouTube in the United States; CI ceased support of that platform many years ago due to video removal and censorship. A similar relationship exists with Google, Facebook and TikTok.
Interview of David Meiswinkle, Esq. President of the National ARM:
Interview of Clifford E Carnicom by solari.com
(Original English Version - Public Access):
Global Bioengineering: A History of Blood Clotting with Clifford Carnicom
Interview of Clifford E Carnicom by solari.com (Translated to French):
FWIW > Part 3 (of 3) of The Carnicom Institute Disclosure Project (from 4+ yrs ago) Produced by Transparent Media Truth remains available on YouTube > Part 3 features Drs. Mikovits & Robert Young in discussion with Clifford
> https://youtu.be/ucAwz_-22pE?si=Q7TzOwg8-T3qTwDi
Parts 1 & 2 can be found on the Transparent Media Truth url within the Carnicom folder >
https://transparentmediatruth.com/videos/carnicom/
Part 1 is an Exclusive featuring Clifford & Part 2 which was the 1st of the 3 to be censored by yt in early 2021 is with Dr. Madej in discussion with Clifford.
Of course this info is now 4+ yrs dated being originally released over 4 weeks beginning Nov into December 2020 > this Media remains publicly available and has always been free.
Continued thanks to Clifford for his Nobel deserving Contributions and to those who show public support for this specific research and of course most important, sharing of all Carnicom Institute Research.
https://open.substack.com/pub/neomicroscopy/p/alert-morgellons-sub-micron-scientific?r=1yb1yj&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true