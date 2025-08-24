Cruel and Unusual Suffering

Clifford E Carnicom

Aug 23 2025

We know of the phrase "cruel and unusual punishment" in a once honored Constitution, and its origin traces back to the 17th century. We are now entitled to a modern counterpart in our own times, and both acts deserve equal and permanent condemnation. This paper concerns the modern refusal to acknowledge and stop the needless and endless pain and suffering instilled upon the global population via inflicted synthetic biology. This paper will present direct evidence of this obvious suffering to many, and a three decade history speaks to the repudiation of that same direct evidence.

Before we start, it might be of value to you to seek out short histories of medicine. While not discounting the many advances over time, we should not ignore the hideous and commonplace practices of the past (and present). Examples of these include such acts as shackling and isolating mental health "patients" into dungeons, removing portions of the brain (i.e, lobotomies) of the non-compliant, the non-anesthetic “theater” of Robert Liston, [ever wonder where the term “operating theater” came from and tickets were sold?] of the treatment of lepers, and electroshock "therapy".

All very common, for decades on end, and fully accepted as the state of the art of (then) current medical and health knowledge. You may count your blessings for missing some of what has passed, and count your curses on those that remain fully active and in place during our time.

I think it wise to include the sticking of a certain needle into the general population under duress and dishonesty.

Imposed synthetic biology upon the global population without consent is one modern version of this wickedness. Do not think that we are any more advanced in our ways when we have branded untold numbers as suffering from "delusional parasitosis". The popular term is known as "Morgellons", however, those familiar with Carnicom Institute (CI) understand the issue is much broader than that narrow and marginalized term. For close to 30 years we have the continued, complete and abject failure of the majority of the formal health professions to acknowledge and help those that suffer.

Let us destroy the false claims of psychosomatic origin of the identifiable, physical, inflicted synthetic biology impact upon public health. We understand why it is being "diagnosed" as such, as it beyond the capacity of truth in our generation. This does not make the crime more excusable. The task of our generation is to force accountability and to help those that follow us. We are each obligated to force the issue, however unpleasant and difficult this new reality, and to create the new history.

And now, once again it is time for some of the specifics with a case study.

Four items of continued proof of physical impact upon health and physiology are to be shown:

1. Visible photos of the affliction in the current state (variable).

2. The state of blood in a representative afflicted region.

3. Microscopic structural identification of a known source of chronic and severe pain.

4. Thermal imagery of the affliction.

Let's start out relatively simply.

The photo set is that of afflicted ankles. This is a case history, where the situation is chronic to the individual on one leg for four years, the other leg for one year. The symptoms are quite classic and recorded a thousandfold in the histories of those that cry for help:

1. Chronic

2. Irritated skin

3. Lesions that do not heal

4. Continuous pain, often severe, both surface and neural

5. Sometimes associated with visible filament production, not required.

6. Subsurface skin motion is often reported.

In this particular case, the individual confirms the first four of the stated symptoms.

You may wish to visit a rather comprehensive survey of symptoms, completed cerca 2016 at:

CI Morgellons Research Project – Symptom Survey Results

Hundreds of pages of collected information exist in those surveys, and they have never been examined for any public benefit.

Photographs of the case follow:

Right Ankle

(significant symptoms 1-4 above)

Left Ankle

(more severe symptoms 1-4 above)

In this case, approximately one year ago, the circumstances of the right ankle were considerably more severe, with edema threatening the viability of the foot. Walking any distance > 1000 ft. was not feasible due to the resident chronic pain throughout both feet. Conventional footwear cannot be worn during all periods of ailment on either foot. Walking capability has increased to some extent, although symptoms 1-4 remain chronic and significant.

It is reasonable to presume that the lower legs, ankles, and feet are commonly affected (including the lymph system) because of the interplay between blood and gravity in the human body.

Now let's take a look at the blood representative of the surface layer of the skin in the photos above. This is where we gain our first real insight as to the nature of the problem.

Reference Blood Photograph

Sample taken from the finger of the individual

(no visible skin affliction at this location)

Observation : Blood of the affected individual is moderately impacted

by the CDB (Cross Domain Bacteria), i.e., synthetic biology

Original magnification 3200x

Blood Photograph from Left Ankle of Subject

(visibly afflicted region with symptoms 1-4)

Observation : Blood of the affected individual is severely impacted

by the CDB (Cross Domain Bacteria), i.e., synthetic biology

Original magnification 3200x

This is the point where we are able to make a definitive association between the visible state of the ankle, the chronic and painful symptoms experienced by the individual, AND THE HIGH LEVEL PRESENCE of the CDB (synthetic biology) within an afflicted area.

The lack or unwillingness to inquire or observe this direct relationship is inexcusable, not forgivable, and essentially a crime deserving of the title to this paper. This is the first level of accountability required by the health professions in any assessment of the outwardly visible and experienced symptoms recorded above. Any assessment without this observation process is without merit, and it must be called to account in all cases reported at a similar level.

________________________

Now let us go to the next stage, and that is reported chronic and severe pain. Reports include sharp and stinging pain at unbearable levels; often similar to having shards within the skin. I have encountered numerous offers over the years by individuals to donate their bodies to CI after their death for research. This pain and suffering described by these individuals is excruciating and insufferable, and the many individuals above foresaw their death in the near future. It is an incredibly sad tale, and the neglect by the health professions is a crime of the highest order, again deserving of the title of this paper.

This paper will visibly introduce what is undoubtedly a direct contribution to this level of pain and suffering. Bear in mind this observation comes from a MICROSCOPIC SAMPLE OF FLUID from the afflicted area. Even casual investigation will reveal that large regions or parts of the body (e.g, full back, full legs, etc.) have been afflicted in the manner shown above. Imagine an entire leg or back saturated with the equivalent of microscopic, sub-surface cholla-like spines that can only be felt and never seen. The human neural network is indelibly intertwined with the pain quotient.

What is shown below all comes from one barely visible drop of exuded fluid from an affected area. Scores of such structures were seen within this single drop. After you see the photos shown below, I ask you, and every one of us, at what point do you have sympathy and demand redress?

Microscopic thorns and needle structures within fluid of afflicted skin of individual above.

A neural aspect of these formations appears to be a certainty.

Original magnification 3200x.

Microscopic thorns and needle structures within fluid of afflicted skin of individual above.

Original magnification 3200x.

Microscopic thorns and needle structures within fluid of afflicted skin of individual above.

Original magnification 3200x.

Highly characteristic, extensively documented, filament structure

representative of CDB (synthetic biology) growth.

Found to accompany the thorn/needle structures above

in the fluid exudate from the affliction region.

Original magnification 3200x.

NONE of us, most especially health practitioners, are permitted to discount anyone's pain in reported and documented cases such as these. Do not call anyone delusional, as you will be the one that is fostering delusion. All health practitioners are required to attempt conscientious and honest observations of similar growth or structures within those that report such pain or symptoms. To not have done so in the past remains a crime and dereliction of profession at the highest order. No further imaginary diagnoses, detours, distractions or avoidance are permitted for a future beyond chronicle.

________________________

And lastly, to further cement the reality of the harm and suffering in place for close to three decades of malfeasance, let us look at some thermal imagery. These images are of the same ankles shown above, other than they provide a direct readout of the inflammation level. Quite simple, overall. Red is inflamed, and white even more so. The correspondence is once again direct.

Thermal image of the right ankle.

Red zones correspond exactly to visible inflamed regions.

(red vs. yellow)

There is also an anterior region of the ankle which is more strongly affected;

this also shows with careful inspection of the thermal image.

Thermal image of the left ankle.

Red and white zones correspond exactly to visible inflamed regions.

The left ankle is afflicted more severely than the right ankle

(red and white vs red and yellow)

In summary, cruel and unusual suffering as a product of inflicted synthetic biology is no longer to be condoned, ignored, or disavowed. The evidence, measurement and detection processes are fully in place. Other means to demonstrate the reality are abundant. It is time to reclaim your own authority over your own health, to confront those that refuse to acknowledge it, and to step beyond the level of accountability to that of reparation and the enjoyment of your life.

Clifford E Carnicom

Aug 23, 2025

born Clifford Bruce Stewart

Jan 19 1953