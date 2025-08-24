Carnicom Institute Substack

matt. j.a.o.b
Aug 24

Hello Clifford,

While it seems well past due time for your research to be front and center of all the new awakening of the population by those who now claim to be representing the people, sadly this is not the case.

The vast majority of these leaders of the new medical "truth" movement will never mention your name or your decades of work. The few brave ones who do so in a negative manner will discount it without being willing to debate any of your research and will delete, ridicule or attack any who challenge them.

Reasons for this behavior vary and some may feel they have justifiable excuses, but morally and ethically there are none.

We could start with those claiming that the polymer clots are entirely new and only related to the new shots whereas you have shown the creation of the polymers by culturing the CDB for many years.

Often I think of the international criminal textile / fiber investigators who cannot deny the CDB fibers they see in every crime scene they attend. There is a great dearth of information online when searching regarding any database they have. Strict instructions from the top down to ignore the the CDB fibers must be in place and show the level of knowledge held.

Dermatologists that see these fibers are clearly inside the skin but never show or inform their clients are also silently complicit. Having recently bought the latest skin cameras and after showing many that they are all infected this becomes too obvious to ignore.

My next post will have all the latest images and real human examples including some of the false diagnosis Drs have given them, from eczema and scabies all the way through to skin cancer.

There are only 2 people I know of today replicating your culture work and this also seems criminal considering the importance.

You are entirely correct with your title - its cruel and unusual punishment.

Best Regards,

Matt.

Neo's avatar
Neo
Aug 24Edited

Hello Clifford

I believe I may have found the etiology of the CDB itch. I posted link below.

I too developed a major issue with my left foot earlier this year after having a bilateral rash break out on both my calves. I went to a podiatrist and a neurology MD just to see what they had to say. I only told them my foot had swollen, tingling, lost vertical foot mobility, i had toe or front foot drag when I walked. The left shoes would deform from the swollen foot and had higher amounts of treadwear. I couldn't move my left foot up and down. I was fairly certain it had to do with the CDB rash I had in January. After going to 4 doctors. I knew I was on my own if I wanted to get better. I did my own treatments and cleared it all up. I went back to one of the doctors to show them I cleared it up. I was supposed to have needles stuck into my foot to gauge response by the Dr that day. Instead, he watched me walk on my toes, demonstrate full foot mobility with no pain and do the things I couldn't do the visit before.

The things I did to my foot have never been done. I did tell the dr and he was amazed. I flew out to LA the next day to meet a Dr that worked with Mel Gibson's friends. She's a sweetheart. As a healer I knew I had to heal myself. All my skin issues subsided because I jumped all over this as a bacterial/fungal CDB infection.

I have been enjoying my summer after not being able to properly walk for 3 months in the spring.

I have no physical symptoms like I did.

I will get back to Agar susceptibility testing plate cultures again when it gets cold here and I am inside more. I have biocompatible depolymerization agents I am going to test against the CDB microbe.

Saying Thanks Clifford is not enough.

Blessings

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5889666/

https://substack.com/@neomicroscopy/note/c-138742905

mirror bacteria

https://purl.stanford.edu/cv716pj4036

Converting Escherichia coli into an archaebacterium with a hybrid heterochiral membrane

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5889666/

Evidence for lateral gene transfer between Archaea and bacteria from genome sequence of Thermotoga maritima

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/10360571/

https://open.substack.com/pub/neomicroscopy/p/alert-morgellons-sub-micron-scientific?r=1yb1yj&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

