Neo
Sep 8Edited

Hello Clifford

I smeared some plates and expected it to take longer. But I looked at the plates after 5 days of "Electromagnetic culture" with a wireless phone charger in the incubator. I'll monitor the cultures more frequently in future cultures.

The micrographs/videos are in link below.

I have plates poured and ready to start cultures again after October when veggies are canned and persevered.

I'm going to post soon on what I did to help my feet recover from swelling, pain and foot drop that i had in the spring. My skin issue too. I wanted to give it some time for subjective analysis before i post on it. I just had my first skin issue in January and the foot issue developed shortly after.

Many Thanks

https://open.substack.com/pub/neomicroscopy/p/cdbenvironmentalmorgellons-agar-plate?r=1yb1yj&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

https://open.substack.com/pub/neomicroscopy/p/cdbenvironmentalmorgellons-fiber?r=1yb1yj&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

CrazyHorse
Sep 8

My body has been used as a testing ground for infrasonic torture for 8 years. I have all the evidence you need inside me. Nanotechnology, cdb engulfed in fungus, implants of unknown substance.

I’d love to be in contact with you. My tind is running short.

