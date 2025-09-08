The Merger of Synthetic Biology and Electromagnetics

Clifford E Carnicom

Sep 07 2025

Synthetic Biology (CDB) - Electromagnetic Culture Result

A great deal of effort has been spent over the years on the essential chemistry and molecular composition of the synthetic biology (CDB) that has been inflicted upon this planet. This is a pillar of prerequisite knowledge that drives the understanding of the biology (albeit synthetic) of that creation. It is an arduous and incomplete process to tackle in any solitary sense, but it paves a way for many important courses of action of the future, including disruption and termination. There is a body of significant information that is in place.

Over these same years there has been fair devotion to electromagnetic aspects of the situation as well. There is a understanding of its importance in the change of our planet , but it is also fair to say that this knowledge is not fully integrated (at least by Carnicom Institute (CI)) to the level it deserves. This is not so much from lack of recognition as it is from resource limitations over the years. It is another one of those cases of intuition poking in whenever possible.

This paper marks a threshold to some extent, as its purpose is to acknowledge the research wedding that is now underway (at least from the CI perspective) to understand the impact of synthetic biology upon us. I should warn you that there is much to be done.

We can at least, though, take advantage of some of the doors that are opening for us. There are now several eras and points of research across the CI history that are merging. They portend the very deep connections that are well in place between synthetic biology and electromagnetics. They pave a path for additional work ahead, and CI will not be the place that work can be completed.

Some of the CI historical players here include:

1. The ELF work of CI. The majority of this work took place during 2002 -2005. Confirmation was repeated cerca 2015. The primary conclusion from this work was the detection of an ambient ELF field (4Hz) that is deduced to be both of artificial origin and global in extent. The importance and relevance to current research will be impossible to deny.

Approximately 2 dozen papers were written on this subject and related topics; using the search box at the top right of the CI site will aid in locating them.

2. There is a study on potential potassium disruption that relates to the work above. This may also assume greater relevance and importance in the future. Two papers were written in 2005.

3. The AC (alternating current) and DC (direct current) studies of the six part research paper series titled, “Blood Alterations”, completed during the fall of 2022. An interview with Harry Blazer on a portion of that series is also available on Bitchute during that same year and season. This research set has also been posted on the CI substack account to facilitate access.

4. A study of the electrical properties of the synthetic biology (CDB) on an afflicted skin region in Sep of 2025, titled “A Discovery”.

5. CI research that is operative as we speak.

______________________________

Let us speak a little more on item number five.

The theme of the active CI work can be summarized as a form of “electromagnetic culturing”. Very recent published papers make it known that the synthetic biology (CDB) is able to “harvest” electromagnetic energy for its own purpose, at the expense of the suffering and transformation of the host. And yes, human beings are one of the hosts here. This conclusion remains validated in all ways to date. The fact that another form of culturing, now electromagnetically, can be done represents a significant advantage.

The most recent CI advances establish methods in the laboratory to continue and develop this work. There are major benefits in establishing any culture mechanism for growth of a microorganism, and synthetic biology is no exception here. Tremendous time and effort has been expended to develop physical (i.e, biological and chemical environments) culturing methods in the past and the many CI papers on those results justify the priority.

That same priority, and same advantages (with some variations) extend into what I will term electromagnetic culturing. The greatest benefits of the two methods combined are seeing and understanding how something grows and reproduces within a controlled environment from two different vantage points.

In this case, the two vantage points are the physical and electromagnetic influence upon the synthetic biology.

Two benefits of the electromagnetic method include:

1. Simplicity

2. Rapid feedback system

Two disadvantages of the electromagnetic approach are:

1. Small sample result (under current conditions)

2. Generally more difficult to isolate constituents or components of the culture for further analysis by other means such as spectroscopy.

(Note: Raman microscope spectroscopy could offer significant reduction of these disadvantages).

It is largely the reverse of this list for physical culturing as it is usually complex, relatively slow, but with larger sample results available. Also the isolation of components is usually more easily accomplished in physical culturing.

Incidentally, even in the censored world, it is estimated that only about 1 % of known bacterial species can be cultured, and those that are known represent approximately 1 -15 % of species thought to exist. The knowledge and means is important, as the product is then in the realm of .0075 percent. Censored synthetic biology, of course, presents its own challenges.

The objective of this paper is to make it known that both such methods, physical and electromagnetic, can now be practiced to some effect.

The electromagnetic approach relies upon the injection of (primarily) an AC signal of a known frequency over time within a medium. Source material is not particularly a problem these days, and the paper “Three Titles, Your Pick” (Aug 2025) as well as those on blood make the case. Frequency, time and power applied will be major variables in the process. Usable results can be acquired within a relatively short time period compared to physical culturing. We can think of hours to days for electromagnetic work, and days to weeks to months for physical culturing work. Feedback time is an important incentive here.

Results in any case or combination of methods could never be assumed to be absolutely identical in all respects, as the synthetic biology does show itself to be infinitely complex. Certain staples do exist, however, and are most definitely repeatable.

On the way out, let us show a few examples of what can be accomplished with electromagnetic culturing, each case occurring within the space of a few hours vs. days to weeks. The cultures are blood based. This is one scenario that is presented and others exist. Control samples show no such development.

Synthetic Biology (CDB) - Electromagnetic Culture Result

Earlier stages of CDB development; filamentous structures visible.

Application of Electromagnetic Energy (EM) approx. 2-4 hrs.

Physical cultures can take days to weeks to accomplish similar result.

Raman microscope spectroscopy applicable if available.

Original magnification 3200x.

Synthetic Biology (CDB) - Electromagnetic Culture Result

CDB iron protein development; developing filament visible (black arrow).

Application of Electromagnetic Energy (EM) approx. 2-4 hrs.

Physical cultures can take days to weeks to accomplish similar result.

Raman microscope spectroscopy applicable if available.

Original magnification 3200x.

Synthetic Biology (CDB) - Electromagnetic Culture Result

A phenomenal observation and occurrence here; numerous implications arise.

Separate and repeated observations available.

Application of Electromagnetic Energy (EM) approx. 2-4 hrs.

Physical cultures can take days to weeks to accomplish similar result.

Raman microscope spectroscopy applicable if available.

Original magnification 3200x.

Synthetic Biology (CDB) - Electromagnetic Culture Result

CDB Iron protein development as well as emerging filament structure (black arrow).

Application of Electromagnetic Energy (EM) approx. 2-4 hrs.

Physical cultures can take days to weeks to accomplish similar result.

Raman microscope spectroscopy applicable if available.

Original magnification 3200x.

Synthetic Biology (CDB) - Electromagnetic Culture Result

Early stage of CDB filament development (black arrows on boundary).

Application of Electromagnetic Energy (EM) approx. 2-4 hrs.

Physical cultures can take days to weeks to accomplish similar result.

Raman microscope spectroscopy applicable if available.

Original magnification 3200x.

Synthetic Biology (CDB) - Electromagnetic Culture Result

CDB iron protein development.

Application of Electromagnetic Energy (EM) approx. 2-4 hrs.

Physical cultures can take days to weeks to accomplish similar result.

Raman microscope spectroscopy applicable if available.

Original magnification 3200x.

Synthetic Biology (CDB) - Electromagnetic Culture Result

CDB (~0.3 microns - arrows) aggregation and conglomeration.

Prerequisite to protein and filament formation.

Application of Electromagnetic Energy (EM) approx. 2-4 hrs.

Physical cultures can take days to weeks to accomplish similar result.

Raman microscope spectroscopy applicable if available.

Original magnification 3200x.

Before closing, it can be mentioned that the ELF field appears to be a very rich field for investigation and discovery into the nature of CDB behavior. A infinitely broad spectrum is available to inquire upon, however, instrumentation and practicality will also enter that picture. There are also resonance issues to explore, however, this researcher identifies five different types of resonance each of which has its own significance in the physical world. A strong case can be made for priorities given to ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) and VLF (Very Low Frequency) explorations, as ELF is especially important in human biological functioning as well as enveloping the globe through the power grid system. The examples shown above are within the ELF domain, as well as the results obtained in the Altered Blood research paper set reference above.

With best regards,

