matt. j.a.o.b's avatar
matt. j.a.o.b
Sep 3, 2023

Hello Clifford,

I am very pleased to see you here on substack and being active.

What you have presented here is new information to me and I haven't seen the multiple CBD's within a blood cell anywhere else. You are correct that this is critical information and needs to be widely circulated.

May I take the liberty of suggesting that you post the 3 video interviews that you did with Harry Blazer on your substack as these were an excellent introduction of your life's work for we laymen to get a macro understanding of the depth and integrity of your work to date.

There is one issue that you may not be aware of today that can influence the rouleaux formations. This is the purposeful contamination of the cover slips that we use for live blood viewing. Dr Nixon bought this to my attention and having tested his theory I concur that many slips are now treated with a chemical that causes rouleaux. This contamination appears to be only on one side of the slip and the blood behaves differently when you simply turn them over. Dr Nixon found soaking them in Hydrochloric acid for a period of minutes worked best.

My answer has been to source from different suppliers and compare, use the larger cover slips not used for live blood and to buy older "pre treatment" second hand stock.

Huge Respect and Appreciation for all your previous work for our species.

Matt.

Kyle Young's avatar
Kyle Young
Sep 9, 2023

As someone who suffers from CDB (Morgellons), I have a couple thoughts.

What about that other thing that coincided with the onset of the "covid era"... 5G.

What about the effects of EMF's coming from the microscope and the room its in? It might be interesting to do these same blood examinations in a zero EMF environment.

https://secularheretic.substack.com/p/5g-is-a-directed-energy-weapon-system

https://secularheretic.substack.com/p/the-good-the-bad-the-ugly-i-spent

