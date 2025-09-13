The Trifecta Emerges
Synthetic Biology, Electromagnetics, and Nanotechnology(actually, the Hexfecta)
The Trifecta Emerges:
Synthetic Biology, Electromagnetics, and Nanotechnology
(actually, the Hexfecta)
Clifford E Carnicom
Sep 13 2025
Edited Sep 14 2025
The Trifecta
This paper more clearly defines another aspect of “The Grand Scheme”. That scheme is to redesign life and the planet as it is known from time immemorial. The aspect is that of nanotechnology.
Nanotechnology has been a rather popular term of recent years, and for good reason, as it does represent a revolution in the transition world between the molecular and material state. Unfortunately, the term has often been used in a vague sense when it comes to seeking explanation for the barrage of health demise in place.
I will now make a more definitive statement. The existence of nanotechnology within the synthetic biology (CDB) can now be measured, chemically defined, and confirmed to a research standard.
____________________________________
(end of the short version)
My preference has been to avoid the nanotechnology term until it can be defined more clearly in the current context, and that context is defined with the triangle above. The driver of that system is BIOLOGICAL, albeit synthetic. There are those that refuse to acknowledge that reality, but the evidence speaks clearly to the answer.
I think it is helpful if you can measure or see something, and nanotechnology by its nature is elusive in that sense. Here are three reference systems:
1. 1E-6 (micro)
2. 1E-9 (nano)
3. 1E-10 (molecular)
These happen to be in meters.
The general situation that explains my past reluctance is as follows. The micro world can be seen with a decent microscope (i.e, microns). A conventional scope can get you to 1-2 microns and with a bit of effort, you can barely break the micron barrier.
The problem that arises in the nano world is that it is a thousand times smaller. You cannot get to it with a conventional microscope. You will need an electron microscope or its equivalent, and I do not happen to have one. This means if you bandy the nanotechnology term about on a sustained basis, you will need to prove your case with the appropriate equipment. I see this as generally deficient in the popular sense, although I understand that the term is catchy.
There is another way that you can get there, and that is if you are able to work at the molecular level. This is my favored territory whenever circumstances permit, and fortunately the sciences of chemistry and spectroscopy operate there. Molecular knowledge can get us where we need to be, as it is on the order of ten times smaller than nanotechnology.
And that is what this paper is about. For those that are curious, the first strong hint came in the writing of the paper titled "Vaxxed vs. Unvaxxed : Blood Differences Identified" ( May 2024), where attention was brought to:
"...the existence of a metallic bond, or altered metallic bond with nitrogen in the VAXXED set that should not be there. This same peak is showing itself within the culture environment, and further emphasizes its importance."
It is important to note that even at that time, the finding was not dependent upon COVID vaccine influence.
Now we get to contemporary matters. If one stays abreast of Carnicom Institute (CI) research, you may be familiar with recent discoveries about electromagnetic energy within the triangle above. That is equally important, but I shall not repeat it here.
A benefit of the electromagnetic culturing now in place is the ability to produce rapid synthetic biology (CDB) growth under controlled conditions. Fortunate and unfortunate, it also shows the ability to form clots in blood. From a research standpoint, however, this provides opportunity for study that simply did not exist before.
If Raman infrared spectroscopy is combined with electromagnetic culturing, it is a powerful combination. Raman spectroscopy operates at the molecular level lauded above.
A careful and thorough study of Raman spectroscopic analysis of blood, both fresh and electromagnetically clotted (see Back to the Future (Sep 08 2025), presents a series of anomalous signatures in the inorganic portion of the spectrum. Both samples come from unvaccinated blood (i.e, fresh and clotted, single individual), and in this context are independent from Covid influence. The blood is visually distinguished by significant presence of the synthetic biology (CDB) within.
Raman spectrum of Blood Sample
Microscopically examined - contains significant synthetic biology impact (CDB)
The spectra (both fresh and electromagnetically clotted blood) show direct evidence of inorganic, iron oxide nanoparticles that are foreign to blood. The peaks involved are generally in the range between 200 - 550 wavenumbers (cm-1). Ten different anomalous spectral peaks of unexpected inorganic materials were identified across the two blood samples. Addditional organic anomalous peaks exist. An independent assessment (AI) of the anomalies classifies it to be of a nanoparticle iron oxide(s) nature. Furthermore, the identity of the iron oxides are assessed as most likely of hematite, goethite, and/or ferrihydite nature. The oxidation state of the iron involves both ferric and ferrous states, known to be fundamental to iron redox blood reactions. Magnetite and zinc are also candidates for study. Although iron oxide nanoparticles are common to both samples, their nature varies between the fresh and clotted blood. This variation involves the crystalline nature of the oxide forms. The clotted sample contains iron oxide nanoparticle forms presumed to be more favorable to coagulation. The blood clot formed, as reported, from the exposure of the sample to electromagnetic energy.
This laboratory evidence is sufficient to make the case for the existence of iron oxide nanoparticles in blood impacted by synthetic biology (CDB). The combination of this identification with the visible crystalline forms reported in the paper, "Cross Domain Bacteria (CDB) Protein : Exotic Crystal Biology" (Sep 18 2023). make the case for synthetic biological nanotechnology as operative.
Images from:
Cross Domain Bacteria (CDB) Protein : Exotic Crystal Biology" (Sep 18 2023)
____________________________________
Several other observations over the years support the existence of the Raman spectral results. Iron oxide proteins within the blood are known to be a mainstay development from the culturing process. In addition, extraordinary crystal biological results previously reported are consistent with the iron crystalline forms observed in culture.
[
ADDITIONAL NOTE SEP 14 2025:
A visible light color reagent test of known synthetic biology contaminated blood previously reported provides a highly corroborative result to the Raman spectral determination. The high absorbance level measured from the test is considered to be much higher than that expected in native blood; it is considered highly improbable to originate other than from contaminated blood. The visible spectrometer test results are, however, not completely and fully independent. The difficulty arises because of the inability to secure an adequate control sample of blood uncontaminated with synthetic biology (CDB).
]
Conclusion:
Samples of blood (fresh and electromagnetically clotted), that are significantly impacted by the presence of synthetic biology (CDB ) contain both iron oxide nanoparticles and express biological nanotechnology within. This conclusion is supported by the use of Raman spectroscopy on redundant samples , unique crystal biology and iron oxide protein observations. The origin of the nanotechnology is biological, albeit synthetic.
THE TRIFECTA OF SYNTHETIC BIOLOGY, ELECTROMAGNETICS, AND NANOTECHNOLOGY IS COMPLETE.
____________________________________
Before we leave, and to broaden the scope a little, those familiar with CI research may well understand that the Trifecta is not the complete picture. I will introduce the "Hexfecta" to spur both curiosity and the height of activism
Sincerely and with many thanks for your time,
Clifford E Carnicom
Sep 13 2025
born Clifford Bruce Stewart
Jan 19 1953
So is iron oxide the root cause of the calamari clots? When you say clots I’m not sure you mean a true blood clot or those amyloid rubber band types. Also, where does graphene oxide play in the hexfecta, if at all. Is what Attorney Todd Calender says about the shots haven’t Marburg and Ebola inside the nano particles true? So many claims! Also, Dr Group just got a specialized electron microscope and states he detected strontium in the vaccines. What role does strontium play in the transhumanim agenda? We all know it’s also in the chemtrails.