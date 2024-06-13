An Invitation : Responses 0

Clifford E Carnicom

Jun 12 2024

I regard the following statements as an open invitation for a level of progress to be made in the current plight of humanity. The statements commenced on April 23, 2024, and they are repeated within recent research papers. I will revise the result when circumstances or results change in any tangible fashion. Thank you.

___________________________

1. It is best to attack a problem at its origin.

2. “All CI work is to serve the public interest and welfare at all times. Carnicom Institute will require that certain and further advanced discretionary disclosures, should they occur on this and related work, are directed to serve the public welfare and non-profit motives. The rights of public and affordable access to all benefits that may ensue are inherent. Interested parties, operating at the directorate or managerial level of such organizations or effort, are welcome to contact Carnicom Institute. A history of charitable public service (in any and all professions) is paramount in any consideration. Any coordination should be viewed in terms of planning prospects only.”

If you would like to assist in the accelerated transfer of additional laboratory accomplishment to the general public and professional communities, please consider doing exactly as is requested above. Please make an effort to put charitable organizations that meet the criteria above in contact with Carnicom Institute. In addition, please download the additional resources that are available at the CI Library portal. Thank you.”

___________________________

STATUS AS OF JUNE 12 2024: INQUIRIES : 0.

Contact Information:

[info@carnicominstitute.org]

[carnicominstitute@protonmail.com]

PO Box 105 Alberton MT 59820