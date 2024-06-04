The primary email address for Carnicom Institute is info@carnicominstitute.org.
Communication blockage to specific parties is now active.
Alternate email address available: carnicominstitute@protonmail.com
Mail: Carnicom Institute PO Box 105 Alberton MT 59820
Clifford E Carnicom
Jun 03 2024
What you do must be incredibly threatening in some way to them. So sorry you have been “rewarded” with harassment for all your goodly efforts. The evil beast never sleeps but the Good don’t either. Prayers for you and your organization to continue to “sanitize with sunlight” the dark deeds of those who mean us harm.
Is this a block affecting substack? I have noticed comments are getting slowed down, possibly because of AI. Like buttons are sometimes not functional.