March 2024

February 2024

Pandora's Polymer : Synthetic Blood and the Cross Domain Bacteria (CDB)
A Cross Domain Bacteria (CDB) Production: (Otherwise Known as Hydrogel)
Blood, Covid & Cross Domain Bacteria (CDB) : Emerging Relationships
Bedtime Efforts : Organic Summary II
January 2024

December 2023

Cross Domain Bacteria and Synthetic Biology Equivalence: Blood Clots, Skin Affliction & Polymers
Human Blood vs. Synthetic Blood : The Path to the Blood Clot
